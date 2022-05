PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old boy.

The teen was shot while inside his vehicle on Providence Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

He was brought to Rhode Island Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police believe the teen was shot by someone from inside another vehicle.

No word on any suspects at this time.