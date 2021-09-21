Teen charged in East Providence hit-and-run

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in East Providence earlier this month, according to the East Providence Police Department.

The crash occurred on Sept. 11 near the Sip-N-Dip on Warren Avenue. Surveillance footage of the crash shows a motorcycle collide with a Toyota Prius as the car was turning onto the on ramp for I-195 East.

Instead of stopping, the teen driver continued onto I-195 and left the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the roadway.

Police said the boy was arrested Tuesday and charged with driving without a license and failure to stop for an accident involving personal injury.

