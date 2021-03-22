Teachers’ union votes no confidence in Providence superintendent, RI education commissioner

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Teachers Union took a vote of no confidence over the weekend in the leadership of the Providence Public School District, which includes Superintendent Harrison Peters and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

“It is rare for unions to take no-confidence votes, but in our case, there has been mounting and palpable frustration over so many critical issues that have affected our students’ education,” Union President Maribeth Calabro said in a statement Monday.

The union has planned a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon on Zoom to discuss the rebuke.

The vote comes after the union found fault with claims by Peters and Infante-Green that the union’s contract created obstacles in hiring teachers of color.

“It’s easier to blame teachers than tackle the hiring challenge,” Calabro and colleagues said in a statement on March 12.

Infante-Green and Peters responded to the vote Monday, saying in a joint statement they were focused on “doing the hard work of transforming our schools so we can meet the needs of every Providence student.”

“This is a classic tactic that’s been used by union leadership during collective bargaining negotiations and we aren’t surprised to see it here in Providence,” they said.

