PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is in federal custody after investigators believe he traveled to Rhode Island to engage in sexual contact with a minor, according to United States Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Paul Fredricks, 36, is charged with attempted enticement of minor, interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said Fredricks had been communicating for two weeks with a man who he believed was the father of a nearly 9-year-old girl.

Fredricks and the father, who was actually an undercover Rhode Island State Police detective, arranged to meet in a Providence parking lot last week, according to Cunha.

Prosecutors said Fredricks told the undercover detective ways he could prepare his young daughter for sex, and then suggested they meet five days later to engage in sexual activity.

Fredricks was taken into custody soon after the conversation ended.

Further investigation revealed Fredricks had a condom and lubricant on him at the time of his arrest, and Cunha said detectives later discovered child pornography on his phone.