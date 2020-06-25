Task force created to curb use of illegal fireworks in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A recent uptick in complaints over the use of illegal fireworks has led to the creation of a new task force in Providence.

Starting Thursday night, roughly a dozen members of the city’s police and fire departments as well as the state fire marshal’s office will work the streets and respond specifically to reports of fireworks and noise-related incidents.

In Rhode Island, only ground-based fireworks and handheld sparklers are legal, but with the cancellation of many fireworks displays and other celebrations due to the pandemic, illegal fireworks are becoming more accessible to the public, according to Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements.

“This has not only been a local, but nationwide problem,” he said. “With this comprehensive effort, we will do our due diligence to ensure that this does not continue to be a nuisance within our neighborhoods.”

“Our office has received many more complaints about illegal fireworks this year than in any past years,” State Fire Marshal Timothy P. McLaughlin said. “We are happy to join the Providence Police and Providence Fire departments on this task force to limit the use of illegal fireworks in our neighborhoods.”

To report the use of illegal fireworks or file a complaint, call the Providence Police Department non-emergency line (401) 272-3121 or to use the Online Police Reporting System.

Police ask that you not call 911 to report fireworks.