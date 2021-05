PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A crash involving a tractor trailer tanker early morning on Sunday caused part of the highway to be shut down.

State Police were called to 95 South around 1:30 a.m. in Providence for an accident involving a tractor trailer that transports gas and another vehicle.

The tanker was empty at the time of the crash, but it sill caused a massive fire.

No one was hurt and the crash is still under investigation.