PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A large police presence, including SWAT officers, responded to reports of a home invasion on Federal Hill late Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of Tell and Knight Streets around 11:30 a.m.

Maj. David Lapatin told Eyewitness News officers were responding to a home invasion. However, he did not reveal any further information.

Large police presence at the corner of Tell Street and Knight Street in Providence. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/tdr1l4v7Jc — Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) October 18, 2019

