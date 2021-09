PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway in Providence after an SUV crashed into a building.

Just before 3 a.m., crews were called to the intersection of Broad and Public Streets for a report of a vehicle into a building.

When they arrived, they found an SUV that went through part of the front of Oak Street Health.

Right now, there are no word of any injuries are what caused the crash.