SUV crashes into fence, rolls over in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An SUV crashed right into a fence, and landed on its side early Monday morning.

The vehicle just narrowly missed hitting a Providence apartment.

Crews responded to the intersection of Burnside and Public Streets on the South Side around 2 a.m.

Eyewitness News cameras on the scene captured a tow truck preparing to tow the SUV.

Debris was scattered across the sidewalk and road nearby.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as we learn them.