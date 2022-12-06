PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Public safety officers arrested a “suspicious person” after he was caught inside a Brown University residence hall over the weekend.

Brian Clark, a spokesperson for Brown University, tells 12 News a student reported seeing the suspect in the residence hall Sunday and immediately contacted the Department of Public Safety.

Clark said a public safety officer was dispatched to the residence hall within minutes of the report.

The suspect took off running soon after the officer arrived, according to Clark, and was apprehended following a brief chase.

Clark said the suspect has been charged with breaking and entering and willful trespass.

Throughout the investigation, Clark said public safety officers learned the suspect “was unknown to students, did not have permission to be in the residence hall and was occupying space in the building unlawfully.”

The suspect’s arrest also “marked the beginning of what is now a deeper investigation focused on how long he may have been present in and how he entered the building,” according to Clark.

The suspect has not yet been identified. Clark said public safety officers are still in the process of determining whether additional charges against the suspect are warranted.