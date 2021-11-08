Suspects seen on surveillance footage etching racial slurs into frost on vehicles in PC parking lot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after racial slurs were found written in the frost on several vehicles in a Providence College parking lot Monday morning.

In a letter to the school community, Providence College President Rev. Kenneth Sicard said the racial slurs were found on the windows of cars in the Glay student parking lot.

“While this act appears to be random in nature, at least one of the vehicles that was involved is owned by a student of color,” Sicard wrote. “We unequivocally condemn this kind of behavior. We pray for and stand ready to support those who were affected.”

Eric Croce, interim director of public safety at Providence College, said surveillance footage shows a group of people in the parking lot late Sunday night between 9-11:30 p.m.

During that timeframe, Croce said several members of the group could be seen etching the slurs onto the vehicles’ windshields and windows.

Sicard said the suspects aren’t believed to be Providence College students.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Office of Public Safety by calling (401) 865-2391 or the Providence Police Department by calling (401) 272-3121.

“This is outrageous and unacceptable,” Sicard said. “We will do everything we can to find the person or persons responsible and hold them accountable.”