Suspects in Providence riot start appearing in court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say they arrested 65 people during a night of violence and destruction in the capital city.

Stores were damaged and looted, police cruisers were vandalized – at least one was set on fire – and bricks and other objects were thrown at officers, according to police. Roughly 100 people got inside the Providence Place mall, which had just reopened on Monday.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and other city officials said it was clear that the hundreds who gathered downtown did so to cause mayhem, not protest.

Of those who were arrested, 35 were from Providence, 25 were from surrounding cities and towns and five came from Massachusetts.

Late Tuesday morning, the suspects started appearing in court to be arraigned on a variety of charges including breaking and entering, receiving stolen goods, and resisting arrest.

