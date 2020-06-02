Suspects in Providence riot start appearing in court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say they arrested 65 people during a night of violence and destruction in the capital city.

Stores were damaged and looted, police cruisers were vandalized – at least one was set on fire – and bricks and other objects were thrown at officers, according to police. Roughly 100 people got inside the Providence Place mall, which had just reopened on Monday.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and other city officials said it was clear that the hundreds who gathered downtown did so to cause mayhem, not protest.

Of those who were arrested, 35 were from Providence, 25 were from surrounding cities and towns and five came from Massachusetts.

The youngest defendant on the list I can spot is 15 years old. Not named because he/she is a juvenile. Here is the list released by Providence Police. pic.twitter.com/obTI9mx34l — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) June 2, 2020

Late Tuesday morning, the suspects started appearing in court to be arraigned on a variety of charges including breaking and entering, receiving stolen goods, and resisting arrest.

I just interviewed one of the defendants. He said he went downtown when he saw the cruiser on fire and was arrested with a stolen pair of shoes. “It wasn’t worth it.” pic.twitter.com/cZXptfR5nS — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) June 2, 2020

Eyewitness News is in court for the arraignments. Check back for updates.