Suspects arrested at 2nd rally for Providence moped crash victim arraigned

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another round of suspects arrested during overnight protests appeared in Providence District Court Thursday.

Nine people in total were arrested Wednesday night, seven by Providence Police and two by Cranston police, one being a juvenile.

The seven arrested by Providence police were arraigned on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to resisting arrest.

The youngest suspect Yozairo Planco, 19, faces five charges in total from both Providence and R.I. State Police. Prosecutors said he was seen throwing debris at officers from both agencies and when police tried to arrest him, he fled. He received the highest bail at $5,000.

The oldest suspect, John McCullough, 42, of Boston, is facing a disorderly charge. He signed extradition papers to be released back to the Bay State.

The two arrested by Cranston officers are facing similar charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Providence for the second night in a row demanding justice for a man critically injured in an officer-involved moped crash over the weekend.

The rally started peacefully with a gathering at Sackett Street Park, then marching through the city to the crash site, which is located on Elmwood Avenue near the Providence/Cranston line.

Warwick, Cranston, Providence, and R.I. State Police worked to disperse the crowd. Police saying that bricks and bottles were thrown their way.

Providence police say one of their officers had minor injuries after having an object thrown at him.

Twenty-one people were arrested during the first night of protests on Tuesday, with several arraigned in court Wednesday.

Several police cruisers parked on Elmwood Ave have cracked/broken windows and windshields. The cruisers were used to block protestors earlier tonight. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/eb0jPBYrir — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) October 22, 2020