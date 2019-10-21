Suspect in Federal Hill slaying ordered detained

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect accused of stabbing a man to death inside a Providence hookah lounge will remain in federal custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island.

Prosecutors believe Joel Francisco, 41, fatally stabbed Troy Pine, 46, following an altercation inside Nara Hookah Loung on Oct. 2.

Francisco was arrested Saturday at a motel in New Braunfels, Texas after nearly two weeks on the run.

Francisco made an appearance in U.S. District Court in San Antonio Monday, where a judge ordered him detained in federal custody.

It’s unclear when Francisco will be extradited back to Rhode Island since a date for his return has not been set.