PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 39-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly broke into his ex-wife’s home in Providence while armed with a knife.

Chief Oscar Perez tells 12 News that the suspect, Archila Fidel, arrived at his ex-wife’s home on Murray St. late Saturday night and proceeded to assault her. Her two sons then intervened and were cut during the struggle.

Police said all three victims were eventually able to break free and ran out of the house.

Fidel then left the scene and barricaded himself inside a home on Minto St. in Providence. Police said Fidel was armed with a shotgun inside the house and was threatening to use it.

About an hour later, negotiators got Fidel to exit the house and took him into custody.

Fidel was charged with domestic breaking and entering, domestic felony assault and domestic strangulation.