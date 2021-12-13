Video: Suspect steals delivery truck parked outside Providence liquor store

PROVIDNECE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after someone stole a delivery truck that was parked outside of a Providence liquor store Monday afternoon.

A 12 News photojournalist was on scene when someone hopped inside the driver’s seat of the Michelob ULTRA truck, which was delivering what appeared to be bottles and kegs of beer to the Douglas Avenue liquor store, and began driving down the road.

The truck’s liftgate was open at the time, and the ramp was down on the ground.

VIDEO: A wild scene I caught on camera in Providence ..a man stole a liquor delivery truck from Douglas Avenue with the ramp in the back still down.



Multiple people tried to stop him, he was apprehended a short time later. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/H06CXCaa3c — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) December 13, 2021

Several witnesses chased the truck down the road and threw beer bottles at it in an attempt to stop the driver.

Eventually, officers began pursuing the stolen truck throughout Providence. The slow-speed chase ended when the suspect crashed the truck into a utility pole at the corner of Isabella and Longwood avenues.

Greg Johnson tells 12 News he was outside raking leaves when he heard a commotion in front of his house.

“The cops ran in and kind of pulled the guy out of the car and got him on the ground,” Johnson recalled. “You know, if you need beer … come to me, I’ll buy you beer. You don’t need to steal a truck.”

12 News has reached out to the Providence Police Department regarding the incident but has yet to hear back.