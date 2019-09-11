Suspect in shots fired at officers staying behind bars

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A judge ordered the Providence man accused of opening fire on two city police officers last month to be held without bail Wednesday morning.

Tyrone Robinson, 19, was indicted by a statewide grand jury on Monday. Prosecutors and police say he fired several shots at officers Matthew McGloin and Jonathan Smith on the afternoon of August 9.

The officers had seen Robinson driving down Admiral Street and approached his vehicle when prosecutors said he jumped out and started shooting.

McGloin was hit in his bulletproof vest and treated at Rhode Island Hospital for what police termed an “impact injury.”

Police said they’ve had several contacts with Robinson, including an arrest on a weapons-related charge in May.

Robinson entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

The grand jury indicted him on two counts each of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, as well as single counts of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a stolen firearm while committing a crime of violence, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Robinson is due back in court Sept. 23 for a bail hearing.