Suspect in PVDFest gunshots surrenders to police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of firing off a gun during a crowded event in downtown Providence earlier this month is now in police custody.

Michael Robertson, 24, turned himself in on Monday, according to Providence police.

Police allege that while thousands of people were out enjoying PVDFest – the city’s annual arts and music festival – on Saturday, June 8, Robertson fired several shots into the air just after 11 p.m. on Washington Street.

The gunfire sent revelers fleeing in panic but fortunately, no one was hit, according to police.

Police identified Robertson as the suspect in the days that followed, saying they had a warrant out for his arrest.

Robertson was arraigned Monday on charges of carrying a pistol or revolver without a license or permit, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence/fugitive from justice, and firing in a compact area. His bail was set at $25,000.