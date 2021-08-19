Suspect in Providence double murder held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man suspected of shooting and killing two Massachusetts men outside of a Providence nightclub earlier this month faced a judge Thursday morning.

Miguel Lacourt, 36, was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop in Johnston.

He is facing two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Mario Diaz, 27, of Boston, and Kerwins Pimental, 29, of Mattapan, outside of Fuego Lounge on West Friendship Street.

Lacourt was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Aug. 26.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said the victims were among a group of friends celebrating a birthday at the nightclub when a fight broke out with another group that included Lacourt.

“This defendant was among a group of people outside the club where some words were exchanged that led to some physical altercation,” a prosecutor said Thursday.

Lacourt was taken to the ground and beaten, according to prosecutors. When he got up, they say he went to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and shot Diaz and Pimental.

At this time, police say it’s unclear whether the two groups knew each other prior to the incident, but indicated it could have stemmed from a feud in the Boston area.

Diaz and Pimental were the city’s 14th and 15th homicides of this year.