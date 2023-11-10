PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of two suspects in a deadly double shooting in Providence faced a judge on Friday.

Miguel Perez, 29, was arrested Thursday after police raided a home off Post Road in Warwick.

Police allege Perez and another man, Tyler Freeman, were behind the killing of 29-year-old Brian Fernandez and 30-year-old Sreylakh Ros, who were found dead inside a parked truck on Hathaway Street in late October.

Freeman, 28, was also arrested Thursday during a similar raid in Norton, Mass.

Perez was arraigned Friday afternoon on two counts each of first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death, and felony conspiracy, along with single counts of carrying a pistol without a license or permit and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

Perez was ordered held without bail. His next court date was not announced.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police said they know it was a targeted attack, but they’re still trying to figure out who pulled the trigger and why. It was not related to money or drugs, police noted.