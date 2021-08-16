Suspect in food catering scheme caught after 9 days on the run

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of defrauding several local businesses through a fake catering company was arrested Monday after more than a week on the run, according to acting U.S. Attorney Richard Myrus.

Paul Diogenes, also known as Paul Dejullio, is facing a series of charges stemming from his alleged catering scheme and attempt to elude police.

Myrus said the 49-year-old used the fictitious catering company to fraudulently obtain more than $831,000 worth of food from three distributors, which included lobster, sea bass, shrimp, scallops, filet mignon, ribeye steak, and wild boar.

Diogenes is then accused of using stolen identities and banking information from Rhode Island businesses and restaurants to pay for some of those products.

He would then resell the food, in some instances to the same businesses whose banking information he used to pay the distributors, Myrus said.

FBI agents armed with an arrest warrant attempted to take Diogenes into custody earlier this month. The agents followed Diogenes as he drove into a parking lot behind an East Providence business, according to Myrus, but once the suspect realized what was happening, he reportedly put the car in reverse, rammed into the FBI task force vehicle behind him, then drove toward an agent who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

During his escape, Myrus said Diogenes also crashed into a delivery van parked nearby and another FBI task force vehicle while narrowly missing a Providence police officer who had just exited the vehicle.

Diogenes was able to speed off through a gap he’d created by hitting the law enforcement vehicles, Myrus added.

He remained a fugitive for nine days, moving from one hotel to the next using various aliases, according to Myrus. He was ultimately arrested at a hotel in Middleboro, Mass.

Diogenes faces several charges including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and assault of a federal officer, all of which are felonies.