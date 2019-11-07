Suspect in Federal Hill slaying to face judge in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect accused of stabbing a man to death inside a Providence hookah lounge will appear before a judge in Rhode Island today, according to the state’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Joel Francisco, 41, was returned to the state by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday following his capture in Texas.

He was arrested last month at a motel in New Braunfels, Texas after nearly two weeks on the run.

** UPDATE ** The United States Marshals Service returned Joel Francisco to Rhode Island on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond on Thursday at 2:00pm for an Initial Appearance on Revocation Proceedings — US Attorney RI (@USAO_RI) November 6, 2019

Prosecutors believe Francisco fatally stabbed Troy Pine, 46, following an altercation inside Nara Hooka Lounge on Oct. 2.

