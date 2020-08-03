Suspect in deadly Providence shooting surrenders to police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Providence last week is now in police custody.

Dontay McNeil, 19, turned himself in early Monday morning, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin. He faces charges of first-degree murder, carrying a dangerous weapon while committing a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol or revolver without a license or permit.

Police allege McNeil shot Manee Castillo during a fight involving several people on Herschel Street on the night of July 28.

Castillo, 20, was transported by a private party to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.