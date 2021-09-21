Suspect in deadly Providence shooting indicted on murder, firearms charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Providence is scheduled to appear in court later this week on several charges.

The Providence County grand jury returned an indictment charging Quelon Page with murder, discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence, possession of a pistol without a license, and conspiracy, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Page, 31, surrendered to police earlier this month in connection with the May 14 killing of Tyriek Grundy, 25.

Providence police said Grundy was shot to death while sitting in a parked car off Pope Street, in the city’s Olneyville section.

The AG’s office said Page is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday in Providence County Superior Court.