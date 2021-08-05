Suspect in deadly Providence shooting indicted on murder charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man suspected of shooting and killing a Smithfield man earlier this year is facing new charges.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Johnny Xaykosy with murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, carrying a pistol without a license, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Police allege Xaykosy, 31, shot Nickolas DiPanni, also 31, in the area of Indiana Avenue on the night of April 22. Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument over a “low-level drug transaction.”

Xaykosy is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 11.