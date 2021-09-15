Suspect in deadly Providence shooting captured in Seekonk

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Providence has been arrested and charged with murder.

Ahmad Crowell was located Monday at an autobody shop in Seekonk, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin. Seekonk police assisted with the arrest.

Police allege Crowell shot Daniel Zairis, 24, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, outside Revel Lounge on O’Connell Street. Zairis was taken by friends to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lapatin said Seekonk police took custody of Crowell after his arrest. He was arraigned Tuesday as a fugitive from justice and waived extradition to Providence.

On Wednesday, he appeared in Providence District Court on the murder charge. Additional weapons charges are pending, according to Lapatin.

Zairis was the victim of one of two deadly shootings that took place within about 20 minutes of each other. Late last week, Providence police arrested a suspect in the second shooting.