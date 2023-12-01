PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of driving off after hitting and killing a pedestrian faced a judge on Friday.

Donald O’Brien, 36, was arraigned on a felony charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in death. He did not enter a plea.

He was given $20,000 surety bail and is due back in court on March 15, 2024.

Police said the hit-and-run happened last Friday morning at the intersection of Broadway and Sutton Street. The victim, identified as Joseph Broady, was found lying in the roadway suffering from a head injury.

Broady was later pronounced dead at the hospital.