PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend faced a judge Monday morning.

Domingo Grave-Castro, 40, turned himself in Sunday, hours after police say he struck Violet Barracks, 76, as she crossed Union Avenue near the Route 10 off-ramp, then drove off.

In the courtroom, Grave-Castro was sitting behind Barracks’ family before his arraignment began. He posted bail over the weekend, and on Monday was ordered to surrender his passport and not drive.

As Grave-Castro walked out of the courtroom, family members shouted at him, calling him a monster.

I spoke with @MRanglinVassell, @LisaRanglin & brother Desmond outside court. They’re outraged Castro was sitting behind them in the courtroom and was able to walk in, walk out on bail. They said they had no warning or indication this would be the case, want systemic changes. https://t.co/nRfSCjw43g — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) May 2, 2022

Barracks is the aunt of state Rep. Marcia R. Ranglin-Vassell and Lisa Ranglin, president of the Rhode Island Black Business Association.

The family said Barracks was enjoying retirement after years in the medical field. She was set to fly to the United Kingdom next week, ahead of her 77th birthday.

“Her birthday, June 2, would be coming up, and now we’re planning a funeral for her,” Ranglin said.

The intersection Barracks was attempting to cross is just outside her home. It’s often busy and has no crosswalk signals to help pedestrians or signage to warn drivers.

According to Barracks’ family, another crash happened at the same spot on Sunday, just one day after she was struck.

Her nephew, Donovan Ranglin, is calling for the city and state to make changes.

“I’m so saddened by what happened,” he told 12 News on Sunday. “I’m speechless, but I’m very nervous and upset because this cannot stand. We, the news, everybody has to come together, knock on doors and make change because this is a dangerous, dangerous highway.”

Barracks leaves behind a son and three daughters — one who is currently in Jamaica burying her father.

Grave-Castro is due back in court Aug. 5.