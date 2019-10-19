Suspect in deadly Federal Hill stabbing apprehended

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in a deadly stabbing inside a Federal Hill lounge has been apprehended out of state, according to Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements confirms to Eyewitness News.
Police allege Joel Francisco, 41, stabbed Troy Pine, 46, after a brief altercation inside Nara Hookah Lounge on Atwells Avenue on October 2.
The Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office said Francisco was found Saturday at a motel in New Braunfels, Texas. He was taken into custody without incident.
“All agencies involved in this investigation worked collectively and efficiently to locate and arrest Francisco,” said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau.
He is currently being held in GEO Group Detention Facility awaiting extradition, according to U.S. Marshals Service.
Eyewitness News spoke on the phone to the victim’s family. Troy Pine’s nephew said that while his family is relieved Francisco has been caught, it won’t bring their loved one back.
