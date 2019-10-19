Suspect in deadly Federal Hill stabbing apprehended

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in a deadly stabbing inside a Federal Hill lounge has been apprehended out of state, according to Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements confirms to Eyewitness News.

Police allege Joel Francisco, 41, stabbed Troy Pine, 46, after a brief altercation inside Nara Hookah Lounge on Atwells Avenue on October 2.

The Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office said Francisco was found Saturday at a motel in New Braunfels, Texas. He was taken into custody without incident.

BREAKING: Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements confirms Joel Francsisco – wanted for the homicide at Nara Lounge on Federal Hill earlier this month – has been apprehended. Providence PD is working with US Marshal for RI Wing Chau to return him to Rhode Island. — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) October 19, 2019

“All agencies involved in this investigation worked collectively and efficiently to locate and arrest Francisco,” said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau.

He is currently being held in GEO Group Detention Facility awaiting extradition, according to U.S. Marshals Service.

#Breakingnews RI Fugitive Joel Fransisco apprehended without incident at a motel in New Braunfels, TX. RI Violent Fugitive Task Force, USMS Lone Star Fugitive TF, USMS Florida Regional Fugitive TF, and (Virginia) Capital Area Regional Fugitive TF tracked him from RI to Texas — US Attorney RI (@USAO_RI) October 19, 2019

Eyewitness News spoke on the phone to the victim’s family. Troy Pine’s nephew said that while his family is relieved Francisco has been caught, it won’t bring their loved one back.

