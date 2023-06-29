PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of killing a 24-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting nearly three years ago has been found guilty.

Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, was convicted Thursday of the August 2021 murder of Miya Brophy-Baermann.

Miya Brophy-Baermann

Pinkerton shot Brophy-Baermann while she was standing by her parked car on Olney Street with her then-boyfriend, according to prosecutors. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

It took more than a year for police to track down Pinkerton and his suspected accomplice Shawn Mann. Prosecutors said it was a routine traffic stop that broke the case wide open, when officers found a ghost gun wrapped in a bandana near where the suspects were pulled over.

Prior to her death, Brophy-Baermann had just graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in speech pathology and started a job in her field. Her parents started a scholarship fund in her name.