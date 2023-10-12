PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A New York man accused of fatally shooting another man during a family cookout in Providence is due in court next week on murder and gun charges.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Wednesday charging 51-year-old Luis Sepulveda with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a crime of violence, using a firearm while in commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

The shooting happened back on May 14 around 11 p.m. Police said they found the victim, 44-year-old Angel Rodriguez, critically wounded outside a Manton Avenue home. He was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

In the days that followed, Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said they believed the shooting stemmed from a dispute at a Mother’s Day cookout. Rodriguez allegedly confronted Sepulveda about a friend he had brought with him and the argument eventually escalated.

Lapatin added that Sepulveda has an extensive criminal history, including prior arrests in Rhode Island dating back to 1996. At the time of his arrest after the shooting, he was wanted on five warrants out of North Carolina, where he went by a different first and last name, according to police.

Sepulveda is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 17.