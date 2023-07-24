PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket man accused of crashing a stolen car in Providence earlier this month appeared in court again Monday morning.

Elmer Tejada, 22, faces numerous charges out of East Providence, including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit, operating with a suspended license, and three counts of receiving stolen goods.

Tejada was arrested after crashing a BMW — which was reported stolen out of Westport the day before — on Point Street, according to police.

The crash stemmed from a pursuit that originated in East Providence shortly after Tejada left a home on Barnsdale Road. Police said they got a tip that the stolen vehicle was parked outside the home, which is what led officers there.

The chase continued onto I-195 West toward Providence, where Tejada sideswiped another vehicle while merging onto I-95 North, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

Officers called off the chase once Tejada crossed into Providence, which was shortly before he lost control and crashed, police said.

Tejada tried to run, but was quickly captured. Police also said they found a backpack with a gun inside near where Tejada crashed the car.

Tejada also faces a slew of charges out of Providence, including possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for an accident resulting in damage, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Investigators believe Tejada is responsible for a number of high-end car thefts, and police previously confirmed his arrest is connected to a “multi-jurisdictional investigation” between law enforcement agencies in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Tejada’s bail was set at $5,000 surety, however, he will remain behind bars for now, since he was already ordered held without bail on charges connected to the Providence crash.

He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 30.