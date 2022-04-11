PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of trying to abduct a teenage boy in Providence faced a judge Monday morning.

Hector Larios, 25, was arrested Friday and charged with enticement of a child and simple assault.

According to police, Larios approached a group of kids who were selling candy in the area of Plainfield and Rye streets and tired to pull a 13-year-old boy into his vehicle.

The children told police that Larios asked the boy if he wanted candy or a vape pen.

Following his arraignment, Larios was released on bail with an order not to have any unsupervised contact with children.

Rhode Island court records show Larios doesn’t have any other open cases or related allegations.

He’s due back in court on July 25.