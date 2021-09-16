Suspect in attempted kidnapping indicted by grand jury

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of trying to abduct an 11-year-old girl in Providence earlier this year is facing a new charge.

The statewide grand jury handed up an indictment Monday charging Glenn Chamberland with one count of attempted kidnapping of a minor, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Thursday.

Chamberland, 50, was arrested following the April 27 incident on Admiral Street.

According to police, the girl and her mother reported that a man had grabbed the girl by the arm and attempted to pull her out of their backyard after the mother went into the house around 7:45 p.m.

The girl managed to break loose and run inside, police said, and her mother took down the suspect’s license plate as he drove off.

The plate was connected to a Cranston address where a woman told police the vehicle was in possession of her son. Chamberland was located and arrested a short time later, according to police.

The AG’s office said Chamberland is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Oct. 13.