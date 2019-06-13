Suspect identified in shots fired incident at PVDFest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police detectives have identified the suspect in a shots fired incident at PVDFest over the weekend.

Investigators say Michael Robertson, 24, fired several shots into the air shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night on Washington Street.

At the time, the street was filled with people attending the city’s signature arts and music festival. No one was hit by gunfire.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Robertson, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Providence Police at (401) 272-3121 or Providence Police Detective Teddy Michael at (401) 243-6302.