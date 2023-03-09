PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of killing and stealing from an elderly veteran in Providence is facing new charges.

Police allege Robert Ayers followed Robert Fountaine home back in August and assaulted him inside his Ethan Street apartment.

Fountaine, 75, died from his injuries and his death was later ruled a homicide. His obituary said he was a veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and the National Guard and he frequented the VFW in Cranston.

Robert Ayers

Ayers, 44, was arrested a month later.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Friday charging Ayers with murder, burglary, breaking and entering of a home resided in by an individual older than 60, and three counts of larceny.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned March 22.