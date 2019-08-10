Suspect facing multiple charges after firing gun at officers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect accused of shooting at an officer on Friday, hitting him in his protective vest, is now facing several charges.

Officer Matthew McGloin, a 10-year veteran of the department and a member of the violent crime task force, suffered an “impact injury” to his chest after a suspect, later identified as Tyrone Robinson, opened fire on him and his partner Jonathan Smith outside a strip mall on Admiral Street around 3:20 p.m., according to Col. Hugh Clements.

Officer McGloin was taken to the hospital after he was hit by the bullet.

The officers returned fire but Robinson, 19, was not hit and got away on foot.

The suspect ran to his home a few blocks away on Douglas Avenue, Clements said, which was soon surrounded by SWAT team members with their guns drawn.

Robinson eventually came out and was taken into custody, and police recovered the firearm.

The chief also noted that Robinson was “well-known” to police and has firearm and drug charges on his record. In fact, at the time of his arrest he was out on bail for a gun charge from May, according to Clements.

On Saturday morning, Clements said that Robinson was arraigned on several charges, including two counts of using a firearms while committing a crime of violence, two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of carrying a stolen firearm while committing a crime of violence, carrying a dangerous weapon when committing a crime of violence, license required for carrying a pistol and firing in a compact area.

Clements said Robinson is being held without bail at the ACI and is expected to be formally arraigned on Tuesday.