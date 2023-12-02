EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing a slew of criminal charges after East Providence police say he led them on a high-speed chase that caused multiple crashes on Friday.

Joshua Pavao, 43, whose last known address is in Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pawtucket and Taunton avenues. Police said numerous loaded long-gun magazines and hundreds of rounds of long-gun ammunition were scattered around the scene as a result of the crash, and responding officers found three duffel bags filled with thousands of more rounds of ammunition in his car.

Joshua Pavao

According to police, the incident started around 2:20 p.m. when a vehicle parked outside a home on Estrell Drive was shot at, shattering the rear window. Police broadcast a description of the vehicle — a black Nissan with Florida plates — which was spotted a few minutes later turning from Pawtucket Avenue onto Crown Avenue.

Police said they lost sight of the vehicle in the Kent Heights neighborhood, but eventually located and continued to pursue the suspect after he refused to stop.

The chase continued back onto Pawtucket Avenue and the suspect hit another vehicle at the Waterman Avenue intersection, but kept going at a high speed, according to police.

The suspect eventually ran a red light at Taunton Avenue and crashed into three other vehicles, leaving his inoperable. Police said Pavao got out and tried to run, but was soon captured.

Officers secured the scene and started collecting ammunition, but police said no guns were found inside the vehicle. A search of the chase route got underway until police received a tip about a suspicious backpack in the area of Boyd Avenue. Inside were three loaded handguns and a pellet rifle, while a bulletproof vest was also found nearby, police said.

Police said the initial shooting appeared to be a targeted attack and no additional shots were fired by Pavao or responding officers.

Guns and ammunition recovered after East Providence chase (Photo: East Providence Police Department)

Two of the vehicles involved in the Taunton Avenue crash sustained significant damage and the occupants were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police. The third sustained minor damage.

During the chase, two police cruisers crashed outside a home on Dover Avenue. Police said the house sustained minor damage and one of the officers was treated for minor injuries.

Pavao is now facing the following charges:

Possessing a large-capacity feeding device (106 counts)

Carrying a pistol without a permit or license (2 counts)

Discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle

Firing in a compact area

Eluding an officer with a motor vehicle in a high-speed pursuit

Duty to stop for an accident resulting in injury

Duty to stop for an accident with an occupied vehicle

Vandalism

Obstructing an officer in the execution of duty