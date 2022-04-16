PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man is facing multiple firearms charges after a shots fired incident early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were dispersing a crowd on Manton Avenue around 1 a.m. when they heard shots fired in the area of Curtis Street and Bosworth Street.

After patrolling the area the officer found and arrested a suspect who was carrying a firearm. He is identified as Joseph Trott, 42.

Trott is charged with possession of a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

Officers also seized suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and ammunition after searching Trott.

Police tell 12 News, he is expected to additional drug charges.