PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man suspected of shooting and killing two other men during a fight in Providence almost two years ago is now behind bars.

Police allege Kelvin Maldonado is responsible for the double murder that took place outside a house party on Cheshire Street in the early morning hours of June 20, 2021.

The victims, 24-year-old Abdoulaye Diallo and 29-year-old Abass Mbaye, were reportedly asked to leave the party after entering through a back door, according to police. This led to a fight in the street that involved as many as 10 people, police said at the time.

It was then that the two men were shot. Both later died at the hospital.

Maldonado, 30, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts each of first-degree murder and discharge of a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death, along with single counts of felony assault, felony conspiracy, discharge of a firearm when committing a crime of violence, carrying a firearm without a license or permit, and possession of a firearm prohibited by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court on June 21.

Watch video of Maldonado’s arraignment below.