PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who was caught on camera breaking into the VR Zone at Providence Place mall earlier this month.

The man was seen on security footage sneaking in the back door the evening of March 5.

“He followed one of the merchants to the back entrance,” VR Zone General Manager Clifford Wilson said.

Wilson told 12 News the man rummaged through his store display for roughly 20 minutes before taking off. The thief took cash from the register and five virtual reality headsets each worth $500.

Police are investigating, though Wilson said he hasn’t received any updates.

“The detectives were supposed to follow up and we haven’t heard from anybody,” he said.

Brookfield Properties Retail, the company that owns Providence Place, said while unfortunate, break-ins like the one at VR Zone are “extremely infrequent.”

“We have a robust security program in place and diligently communicate with tenants to ensure their spaces are safe and secure,” Brookfield Properties Retail said in a statement. “We are assisting however we can, as we do for all of our retail partners.”

Wilson said the loss won’t be covered by his insurance, meaning it is a financial burden to replace his equipment.

“It decimated me because I mainly use my wireless headsets to set up our customers,” Wilson explained. “I immediately had to find the money to go buy some headsets.”

“I’ve got a couple more [headsets] coming in this week to try to restore the business that wasn’t thriving,” he added. “It’s a start up business, so it takes time to get off the ground.”

Wilson said he’s offering a $500 reward to anyone who can help him find the suspect or the stolen merchandise.