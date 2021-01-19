Surveillance footage captures shots fired incident in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a shots fired incident led to a car crash in Providence Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Salem Street just before 3 p.m. Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi said several shots were fired into the car, but no one was hit.

Neighbors who spoke with 12 News said they heard five or six gunshots prior to the crash.

Surveillance video obtained by 12 News reveals someone was driving close behind the car before the crash. It appears someone in that car pointed a handgun out the window and began firing at the car in front of them.

Another camera view shows the car crash through a fence while the other behind it drives off. Shortly after the crash, the video shows three people getting out of the car and running in the opposite direction.

There’s no word on whether any arrests have been made.