Supporters, Black Lives Matter activists show up to canceled ‘defend the police’ rally

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ What was supposed to be a rally to support the Providence Police Department ultimately turned into a Black Lives Matter demonstration Thursday evening after the original event was canceled because of the weather.

Even though the “Back the Blue” rally was called off, a handful of supporters showed up outside the city’s police department anyway to their support. Black Lives Matter advocates have been demanding the state reallocate funding away from the department or abolish it completely.

Here's some video of what happened tonight: I'm told earlier in the evening there were "defend the police" members here, who were then met with Black Lives Matter supporters. The original Defend The Police rally scheduled for today was cancelled due to weather forecasts. pic.twitter.com/LRVlJoZDCL — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) July 24, 2020

Those who showed up to defend the police were met by approximately two dozen counter protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement.

After the initial rally ended, the crowd of counter protesters were met by Providence officers in riot gear.

Eventually the activists began marching away from the department toward Broadway, where they blocked the road off to traffic briefly before dispersing.

It does not appear that a new date has been set yet for the canceled rally.