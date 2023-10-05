PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of the “Superman” building in Providence has selected a contractor for the redevelopment project of Westminster Street.

High Rock Westminster, LLC has selected Consigli Construction Co., Inc. to manage all demolition and construction.

“We are extremely excited to be making today’s announcements as the process to begin the redevelopment and repurposing of 111 Westminster Street has finally arrived,” said David Sweetser, the owner of High Rock Development.

High Rock also said a building permit application has been submitted to the city of Providence and the restoration of the Superman building is expected to begin later this month.

The first phase of the project — which is expected to take six to nine months — will include interior demolition, asbestos abatement, and other work preparing various aspects of the building for restoration.

It will total approximately $25 million, and High Rock said no public tax dollars are being used at this time.

Once completed, the project will create about 300 residential units — 20% of which will be income-restricted.