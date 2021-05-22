Summer-like temperatures and lifted restrictions bringing Rhode Islanders out

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Summer-like temperatures combined with lifted restrictions has Rhode Islanders getting out this weekend.

Businesses across the state are seeing a boost after capacity limits were lifted at most businesses on Friday.

No masks, no social distancing, and no capacity limits are required.

After fourteen months, it’s a sight Colleen Riley said she is ready to embrace.

“I am vaccinated, yes.”

Stores, restaurants, gyms, and churches can operate at 100% with no social distancing requirements.

Hundreds of people flooded Thayer Street on Saturday, spending money at local restaurants and shops. Some businesses had signs saying masks were optional, while others are still requiring them.

Rhode Island Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Philip Chan told 12 News, businesses have the authority to ask people for proof of vaccination.

Riley said it’s difficult to rely on people telling the truth.

“Maybe they’ve got to think of a better way. People should start wearing something, some kind of a pass,” she said.

The Dept. of Health has emphasized the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — saying people who are fully vaccinated are fully protected against the virus, even in a crowded setting.

The state moved the reopening day by one week citing vaccination efforts. State data shows about 60% of Rhode Islanders are fully vaccinated.

“I feel good, if I was at risk I would just keep my mask on. Being a healthy person, I’m glad for it,” Riley said.

As more people get vaccinated the state will be closing mass vaccination sites, including locations in Woonsocket and South Kingstown in the next couple of weeks.