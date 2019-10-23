Live Now
Substitute teacher removed after failing to immediately report possible gun

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A substitute teacher at Esek Hopkins Middle School in Providence has been relieved of his duties after the school department says he failed to report a possible weapon in school.

School department spokesperson Emily Martineau says the substitute teacher saw a student with “what looked like a BB gun,” but went home without reporting it to anyone.

He reported the incident the next day, according to Martineau.

“Dr. Gallo took immediate action and the substitute was removed from all school assignments,” Martineau said. She declined to release his name and said he has not been fired.

Providence Police declined to release the police report about the incident because of the ongoing investigation.

