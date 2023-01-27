PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Public Schools said a Hope High School student was stabbed on Friday.

The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.

The student is being treated and is expected to go home later on Friday, the spokesperson said.

School administrators are assisting police with the investigation.

Police will remain on site through dismissal as a “precaution,” according to the spokesperson, and the district will have support staff and other resources available next week.