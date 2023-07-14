EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is advising regular users of the East Bay Bike Path that there will be limited access to one section on Monday.

From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., crews will be cutting out and resurfacing two sinkholes on the bridge at Bullock Cove, a few hundred yards north of Crescent Point Avenue.

The DEM said signs will be installed to warn people of the temporary closure.

The bike path is 14.5 miles long and spans from India Point Park in Providence to Independence Park in Bristol.

