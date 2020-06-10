Storefront murals now on display in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Dozens of murals supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, created by more than 30 local artists, are now on display on Eddy Street in Providence.

The graffiti art was spray-painted onto the plywood boards that covered storefronts on Westminster Street last week.

Business owners boarded up their windows and doors in an effort to protect them from potentially being vandalized, looted or damaged. The plywood boards were a precaution after violence and destruction erupted in the capital city last week when dozens of small businesses were destroyed.

Luna Ayala, 21, is one of the artists who took to the streets last week to create the display.

“I love to see different channels of artists come through and to support and express themselves the way they see this movement in their eyes,” Ayala said.

The display was organized by AS220. AS220 Community Membership Leader Nafis White said the display honors the people who have lost their lives to police brutality, including Breonna Taylor.

A wreath has been hung in memory of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13th. pic.twitter.com/ISav9zF2Yw — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) June 9, 2020

Taylor was shot and killed by officers in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year. White organized a celebration of life for Taylor Tuesday night.

“To see that she had been struck down in such a tragic way makes me even more so understand that I’m not safe,” White said.

White said it’s an injustice that the three officers responsible for Taylor’s death have not been arrested and hopes that the art reminds others of that.

“Let’s talk,” she said. “Let’s continue this fight.”

Graffiti art done by around 30 artists in support of #BlakeLivesMatter is being put on display on Eddy Street in Providence. Nafis White, from the organization AS 220, says that it will be on display for at least two weeks. pic.twitter.com/LVdqDvYP0Z — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) June 9, 2020

Davante Lee, another local artist, used Tuesday night’s gathering as a way to re-engergize and prepare for the work that still needs to be done to show his community that black lives matter.

“We can actually commemorate these people and celebrate life instead of thinking about all the devastation that goes on,” he said.

White said the art will be on display on Eddy Street for the next two weeks.