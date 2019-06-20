Store owner slashed before thwarting robbery attempt

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a Providence liquor store is recovering after he was slashed by a would-be robber.

City police are still searching for the masked suspect who entered Manton Liquors armed with a knife around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, the suspect demanded the clerk hand over the contents of the cash register and when the owner came up behind him, he chased the owner around the counter.

“I turned and I see him running, he ran across the counter came back, and all he kept saying was, ‘Open the register, give me your money, give me your money, give me your money,'” the store’s owner, Joseph Mosca, recalled. “I came up behind him, I had two cans of Pepsi in my hand, and I was going to smack him with that until I saw the knife.”

Mosca said the suspect’s weapon appeared to be a six-inch kitchen knife. As Mosca tried to keep the suspect away from the register, police said the suspect started slashing at him.

Despite suffering multiple lacerations to his right hand and forearm, Mosca reached for his firearm under the counter.

“As soon as he saw the weapon he just dashed right by me,” owner Joseph Mosca said. “He didn’t scream but he just kept saying all the way out, “oh crap, oh crap, oh crap.” He freaked out and ran.”

“I didn’t know that my finger was slashed until I saw blood on my gun,” he added.

Mosca was taken to Roger Williams Hospital for treatment. He said he got six stitches on his hand.

Eyewitnesses told police the suspect ran up Steuben Street towards Amherst Street. He’s described as a black man wearing a black mask, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt, red baseball hat, and royal blue gloves, possibly surgical.

The suspect didn’t get any money but Mosca and his surveillance system got a good look at him.

When asked why he fought back, Mosca said “it’s a personal thing.”

“Some people really don’t care. They’d open the register and give it to them,” he said. “I’m a thick-headed Italian. I work hard for my money and I don’t give it up that easy.”

Anyone with information should call Providence police at (401) 272-3121.